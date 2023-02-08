UrduPoint.com

Turkey Received Help, Support From More Than 60 Countries - Erdogan

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Turkey has received support and assistance in dealing with earthquake consequences from more than 60 countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Turkey has received support and assistance in dealing with earthquake consequences from more than 60 countries, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Support and assistance comes, in particular, from more than 60 countries. Led by Azerbaijan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait provide their support.

There is constant phone support. They send their material and other necessary assistance," he said in Hatay province.

According to Erdogan, today is a challenging day for the Turkish people.

"Today is a test day for us, and we hope that this nation will overcome it, as it has overcome these challenges until today. No one should worry about this," the Turkish leader emphasized.

