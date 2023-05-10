UK to Revoke EU Law Supremacy by End of 2023 - Trade Secretary

The United Kingdom will renounce the supremacy of the laws of the European Union under a new draft bill by the end of 2023, UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United Kingdom will renounce the supremacy of the laws of the European Union under a new draft bill by the end of 2023, UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said on Wednesday.

"Critically, by the end of 2023 we will end the supremacy of EU law and provide our courts with the ability to depart from the European Court of Justice case law," Badenoch said in an article for the Telegraph.

In order to provide certainty for businesses, the government will publish a list of EU laws to be revoked by the end of 2023 this week, she also said, adding that "we will retain the powers that allow us to continue to amend EU laws, so more complex regulation can still be revoked or reformed after proper assessment and consultation.

"

The UK government has already either amended or revoked over 1,000 EU laws and is planning to revoke another 500, Badenoch said. The cabinet will also improve employment law and reduce bureaucracy to help businesses save about 1 billion Pounds a year ($1.2 billion), according to the official.

Following a 2016 referendum, when 52% of British voters supported exit from the EU, the UK left the bloc on January 31, 2020, after 47 years of membership. As the transitional period ended on January 1, 2021, an agreement on trade and cooperation between the EU and the UK entered into effect in its preliminary format.