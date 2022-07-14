US House Approves Defense Bill Amendment Authorizing $100Mln for Ukraine Military Pilots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The US House adopted an amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would make $100 million in funding available for Ukrainian military pilots, among other measures.

"Authorizes $100,000,000 to provide assistance to Ukrainian military pilots and associated personnel," the text of the amendment that was adopted en bloc in a voice vote on Wednesday said.

The House also approved adding a measure that would require a study into the amount of funding provided to defense contractors for procuring replacement stocks of covered systems for the United States in Ukraine.

House lawmakers also added an amendment that would require the US Defense Secretary to report to Congress every six months on the Pentagon's plan for responding to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The US House is in the process of debating and voting on 650 amendments to the NDAA, about 120 of which were passed on Wednesday. Some of the amendments yet to be voted on include proposals for using seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, restricting F-16 sales to Turkey, and limiting weapons sales to Saudi Arabia.