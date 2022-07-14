UrduPoint.com

US House Approves Defense Bill Amendment Authorizing $100Mln For Ukraine Military Pilots

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 06:50 AM

US House Approves Defense Bill Amendment Authorizing $100Mln for Ukraine Military Pilots

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The US House adopted an amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would make $100 million in funding available for Ukrainian military pilots, among other measures.

"Authorizes $100,000,000 to provide assistance to Ukrainian military pilots and associated personnel," the text of the amendment that was adopted en bloc in a voice vote on Wednesday said.

The House also approved adding a measure that would require a study into the amount of funding provided to defense contractors for procuring replacement stocks of covered systems for the United States in Ukraine.

House lawmakers also added an amendment that would require the US Defense Secretary to report to Congress every six months on the Pentagon's plan for responding to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The US House is in the process of debating and voting on 650 amendments to the NDAA, about 120 of which were passed on Wednesday. Some of the amendments yet to be voted on include proposals for using seized Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine, restricting F-16 sales to Turkey, and limiting weapons sales to Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Turkey Vote Pentagon United States Saudi Arabia Congress Stocks Million

Recent Stories

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Fligh ..

SpaceX's Starship Could Be Ready for Orbital Flight in August If Testing Goes We ..

6 hours ago
 Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground f ..

Mere existence of cross-version not valid ground for deciding a case: Supreme Co ..

6 hours ago
 EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks D ..

EU Needs Joint Arms Procurement to Refill Stocks Drained by Supplies to Ukraine ..

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul ..

UN Chief Says 'Substantive Step' Made in Istanbul to Ensure Ukraine Grain Export ..

6 hours ago
 Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scor ..

Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, second ODI scores

6 hours ago
 13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

13 NAB officers transferred in a major reshuffle

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.