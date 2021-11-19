US Lawmakers Concerned Over Unauthorized Military Strikes in Syria, Iraq - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A group of over 30 US lawmakers will send a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their concern over unauthorized military strikes in Syria and Iraq without Congressional approval.

"We write to express our serious concern with the pattern of unauthorized US military strikes and actions in Syria and Iraq," the lawmakers say in the letter, which was published on Thursday by Politico.

"We respectfully request clarification about your legal and policy positions regarding these matters, including by releasing a detailed, unclassified legal memo explaining the administration's legal justification for US military strikes in Syria and Iraq."

The lawmakers were reportedly planning to send the letter to Biden by the end of the day.