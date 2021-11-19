UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Concerned Over Unauthorized Military Strikes In Syria, Iraq - Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 02:40 AM

US Lawmakers Concerned Over Unauthorized Military Strikes in Syria, Iraq - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) A group of over 30 US lawmakers will send a letter to President Joe Biden expressing their concern over unauthorized military strikes in Syria and Iraq without Congressional approval.

"We write to express our serious concern with the pattern of unauthorized US military strikes and actions in Syria and Iraq," the lawmakers say in the letter, which was published on Thursday by Politico.

"We respectfully request clarification about your legal and policy positions regarding these matters, including by releasing a detailed, unclassified legal memo explaining the administration's legal justification for US military strikes in Syria and Iraq."

The lawmakers were reportedly planning to send the letter to Biden by the end of the day.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq

Recent Stories

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply a ..

ENOC Group, Air Chateau ink aviation fuel supply agreement at Dubai Air Show

27 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Gover ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Dubai Government Excellence Programme

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

Ruler of Sharjah receives Minister of Justice

2 hours ago
 NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas ..

NATO Weapons May Encourage Kiev to Resolve Donbas Crisis by Force - Peskov

2 hours ago
 Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

Illegal stock of 4851 bags fertilizer recovered

2 hours ago
 One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusia ..

One-Year-Old Syrian Child Dies on Polish-Belarusian Border - NGO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.