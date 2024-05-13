New Province To Enhance Development Process In Saraiki Belt: Kundi
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday said that creation of a new province will enhance process of development in Saraiki belt
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday said that creation of a new province will enhance process of development in Saraiki belt.
Addressing a public gathering in Krore Lal Esan, Kundi said that the PPP has a commitment to serve the masses at all costs and even its leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhatto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhatto embraced martyrdom while protecting the rights of the poor.
He was speaking at an event hosted by former Federal defense production minister Bahadur Khan Sehir at Sehir House Krore Lal Esan. On this occasion, he was also presented with the traditional turban of Punjab.
He said that providing facilities to the people is among his priorities. He invited the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to jointly discuss mega projects with the federal government.
He stated that he is a representative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will advocate for the people on every platform.
The governor said that he himself would meet with provincial presidents of all political parties so that a comprehensive case could be prepared for the development of the province. The same case will be raised at proper forums in the federation, he said.
The governor said his party had expressed confidence in him by nominating him to the office and vowed to come up to the expectations of the PPP.
He said that Pakistan People's Party will definitely discuss the wheat and sugar crises with its allies. He said that the Governor House Peshawar, which has been turned into a public house, has its doors open at all times.
Recent Stories
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta
MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor18 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza17 minutes ago
-
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta18 minutes ago
-
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collaboration24 minutes ago
-
Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide17 minutes ago
-
Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana17 minutes ago
-
CM launches 1st skills development programme17 minutes ago
-
FDE takes steps to make 20 parked buses functional for students, teachers17 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President17 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique reviews revamping projects in hospitals17 minutes ago
-
SC expresses dissatisfaction over police investigation report regarding torture on journalists17 minutes ago