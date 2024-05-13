New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday said that creation of a new province will enhance process of development in Saraiki belt

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday said that creation of a new province will enhance process of development in Saraiki belt.

Addressing a public gathering in Krore Lal Esan, Kundi said that the PPP has a commitment to serve the masses at all costs and even its leaders Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhatto and Mohtarma Benazir Bhatto embraced martyrdom while protecting the rights of the poor.

He was speaking at an event hosted by former Federal defense production minister Bahadur Khan Sehir at Sehir House Krore Lal Esan. On this occasion, he was also presented with the traditional turban of Punjab.

He said that providing facilities to the people is among his priorities. He invited the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to jointly discuss mega projects with the federal government.

He stated that he is a representative of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will advocate for the people on every platform.

The governor said that he himself would meet with provincial presidents of all political parties so that a comprehensive case could be prepared for the development of the province. The same case will be raised at proper forums in the federation, he said.

The governor said his party had expressed confidence in him by nominating him to the office and vowed to come up to the expectations of the PPP.

He said that Pakistan People's Party will definitely discuss the wheat and sugar crises with its allies. He said that the Governor House Peshawar, which has been turned into a public house, has its doors open at all times.