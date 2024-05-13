Open Menu

Police Arrest 03 Accused, Recover Motorcycle, Liquor

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested three suspects including motorcycle lifter and recovered snatched motorcycle and illicit liquor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested three suspects including motorcycle lifter and recovered snatched motorcycle and illicit liquor.

SHO phuleli SIP Shabir Hussain leghari along with his staff, acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in different areas and arrested an accused Muhammad Musahib Rajput and recovered a motorcycle from his possession.

In an another Police arrested two suspects Faisal Qureshi and Muhammad Akram Khoso and seized 20 liters of illicit liquor from their possession. Police have registered a case against drug suppliers under Hudood Ordinance.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Faisal Qureshi Criminals From

Recent Stories

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

3 minutes ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

3 minutes ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

3 minutes ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

3 minutes ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

12 minutes ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

12 minutes ago
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

17 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

17 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

17 minutes ago
 C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works o ..

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

17 minutes ago
 MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

MEU to observe summer vacations from May 18

17 minutes ago
 Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates ..

Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collabo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan