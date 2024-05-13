Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested three suspects including motorcycle lifter and recovered snatched motorcycle and illicit liquor

SHO phuleli SIP Shabir Hussain leghari along with his staff, acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in different areas and arrested an accused Muhammad Musahib Rajput and recovered a motorcycle from his possession.

In an another Police arrested two suspects Faisal Qureshi and Muhammad Akram Khoso and seized 20 liters of illicit liquor from their possession. Police have registered a case against drug suppliers under Hudood Ordinance.

APP/nsm