Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Foresees Economic Stability Ahead.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that economic indicators were beginning to improve, instilling optimism regarding the attainment of national goals.

Asif highlighted the growing attractiveness of the investment climate, with significant inflows of foreign investment.

Responding to a question, he criticized the former Chairman of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), for habitually making baseless accusations against others.

He said that the founder of PTI was the only politician who received gifts from Toshakhana and then sold them.

On the question of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) situation, he said that there were elements who did not want the situation to be settled; rather, they wanted to see the situation deteriorate further.

“Some elements did not want this peaceful settlement; rather, they wanted the situation to be out of control," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Progress Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

8 minutes ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

18 minutes ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

18 minutes ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

18 minutes ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

18 minutes ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

28 minutes ago
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

28 minutes ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

33 minutes ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

33 minutes ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

33 minutes ago
 Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza

32 minutes ago
 C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works o ..

C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan