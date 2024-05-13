Khawaja Asif Foresees Economic Stability Ahead.
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that economic indicators were beginning to improve, instilling optimism regarding the attainment of national goals.
Asif highlighted the growing attractiveness of the investment climate, with significant inflows of foreign investment.
Responding to a question, he criticized the former Chairman of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), for habitually making baseless accusations against others.
He said that the founder of PTI was the only politician who received gifts from Toshakhana and then sold them.
On the question of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) situation, he said that there were elements who did not want the situation to be settled; rather, they wanted to see the situation deteriorate further.
“Some elements did not want this peaceful settlement; rather, they wanted the situation to be out of control," he said.
Recent Stories
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Founder PTI approach in contradiction with democracy, Says Ihsan Afzal1 minute ago
-
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats18 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor33 minutes ago
-
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi33 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza32 minutes ago
-
C&W Minister expresses resents on delaying works of Gahi Khan Flyover in Quetta33 minutes ago
-
Karachi Press Club delegation meets IGP, advocates for police-journalist collaboration39 minutes ago
-
Mansehra-Naran road reopens after landslide33 minutes ago
-
Dialogue, only option to resolve national issues: Rana Sana33 minutes ago
-
CM launches 1st skills development programme33 minutes ago
-
FDE takes steps to make 20 parked buses functional for students, teachers33 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President33 minutes ago