Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that the country was moving in the right direction and would achieve economic progress soon.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that economic indicators were beginning to improve, instilling optimism regarding the attainment of national goals.

Asif highlighted the growing attractiveness of the investment climate, with significant inflows of foreign investment.

Responding to a question, he criticized the former Chairman of Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), for habitually making baseless accusations against others.

He said that the founder of PTI was the only politician who received gifts from Toshakhana and then sold them.

On the question of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) situation, he said that there were elements who did not want the situation to be settled; rather, they wanted to see the situation deteriorate further.

“Some elements did not want this peaceful settlement; rather, they wanted the situation to be out of control," he said.