Germany Eyes Huge Party As It Hosts Euro 2024 Amid Global Turmoil
Muhammad Rameez Published May 13, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Germany is gearing up to host the Euro 2024 football championship under high security as global threats cast a shadow, but on the field, the home team will be looking to prove they are finally back in form
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Germany is gearing up to host the Euro 2024 football championship under high security as global threats cast a shadow, but on the field, the home team will be looking to prove they are finally back in form.
Six weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics, Germany will be the centre of the European football world's attention when the hosts face Scotland in the curtain-raiser in Munich on June 14.
While 2022 World Cup finalists France are favourites alongside England, Germany are enjoying new-found belief after wins against the French and the Netherlands in March.
The team's young coach, 36-year-old Julian Nagelsmann, was to have left the international set-up after the tournament but in a sign of his confidence in the team he is moulding, he has signed on until the 2026 World Cup finals despite reported interest from former club Bayern Munich.
It augurs well too that Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen will be in the Europa League final against Atalanta on May 22, while Borussia Dortmund will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.
On Thursday, both Germany and France will announce their 26-man Euro 2024 squads, with England doing so the following Thursday.
As the lead of the tournament organising committee, former Germany defender Philipp Lahm said he was looking forward to a "big festival together" but admitted the tournament would be better if Germany performed well.
"It always helps when the home team is in the tournament for a long time," the 2014 World Cup-winning captain told AFP in a recent interview.
Recent Stories
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda
UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o
22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises
Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away
Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor
Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender
New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi
Govt. committed to promote IT sector: Shaza
More Stories From Sports
-
Swiatek battles past Kerber as climate protesters invade courts47 minutes ago
-
Pakistan gets third consecutive in Central Asian Volleyball League2 hours ago
-
Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 20253 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results4 hours ago
-
Osaka and Rublev fall at Rome Open as climate protesters invade courts5 hours ago
-
T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dublin tomorrow5 hours ago
-
Babar Azam sets T20I captaincy record in Pakistan win6 hours ago
-
PTF launches coaching course to nurture tennis talent5 hours ago
-
De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish6 hours ago
-
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance6 hours ago
-
KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title6 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s victory over Ireland takes Babar to a new record8 hours ago