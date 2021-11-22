UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Prepare Land For Baharia Sunflower Cultivation

Farmers have been advised to prepare lands for cultivation of Baharia sunflower crop from January to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to prepare lands for cultivation of Baharia sunflower crop from January to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department told APP here on Monday that 1st January to mid February was the best suitable time for Baharia cultivation of sunflower, therefore, growers should start sunflower cultivation in January and complete it by mid of February as late sowing not only damage the quality of grains but also cause a loss to yield.

Growers should cultivate approved sunflower varieties like Hi-sun-33, Hi-sun-39, Agora-4, NK-278, FH-331, DK-4040, G-101 and 64-A-93 because these varieties were not only disease resistant but also give bumper yield, he added.

Responding to a question, the spokesman told APP that a number of agriculture department teams were activated for training and guidance of sunflower growers in Faisalabad.

The teams were imparting training to sunflower growers by arranging awareness sessions at village level, he added.

The field staff of agriculture department was also helping and guiding the farmers in purchase of sunflower seeds and its in-time cultivation, he added.

Responding to yet another query, he said that farmers could cultivate sunflower after harvestingsugarcane crops as it was a cash crop which would play a pivotal role in catering to domesticneeds.

