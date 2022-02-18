1st LD-Writethru: Chinese shares close higher Friday 18th Feb, 2022

UrduPoint.com

1st LD-Writethru: Chinese Shares Close Higher Friday

Published February 18, 2022

1st LD-Writethru: Chinese shares close higher Friday

Chinese stocks closed higher Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.66 percent, at 3,490.76 points

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese stocks closed higher Friday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.66 percent, at 3,490.76 points.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.27 percent higher at 13,459.68 points.

The combined turnover of stocks covered by the two indices came in at 807.5 billion Yuan (127.5 billion U.S.

Dollars), retreating from 908.8 billion yuan on the previous trading day.

Stocks related to computing concepts led the gains as China approved a project involving the construction of eight national computing hubs and plans to build ten national-data center clusters.

The ChiNext Index, tracking China's NASDAQ-style board of growth enterprises, lost 0.46 percent to close at 2,826.81 points.

