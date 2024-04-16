Open Menu

China's Industrial Output Up 6.1 Pct In Q1

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

China's industrial output up 6.1 pct in Q1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.

By category, output of the manufacturing sector grew by 6.7 percent. The high-tech manufacturing sector registered a growth of 7.5 percent, accelerating by 2.6 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

In March, the value-added industrial output increased by 4.5 percent year on year.

From January to February, major industrial enterprises nationwide realized total profits of 914.1 billion Yuan (about 128.7 billion U.S. Dollars), up 10.2 percent year on year.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan.

Tuesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5.

3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year.

GDP growth of 5.3 percent in the first quarter was mainly driven by a rebound in the industrial sector and an improvement in the service sector, said NBS deputy head Sheng Laiyun.

Sheng attributed the better-than-expected industrial growth in the first quarter to factors including policy-driven increase in business confidence and positive changes in both domestic and external demand.

The central government introduced large-scale policies on equipment renewal and reconstruction and consumer goods trade-in, which to some extent also boosted business confidence, prompting some enterprises to schedule production in advance, he told a news conference.

Major high-tech manufacturing industry in the first quarter pulled the value-added industrial output by 1.1 percentage points, he said, highlighting the role of new growth momentum and new industries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China January February March From Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

53 seconds ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

26 minutes ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

2 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

13 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

17 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

18 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business