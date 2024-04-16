China's Industrial Output Up 6.1 Pct In Q1
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.1 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Tuesday.
By category, output of the manufacturing sector grew by 6.7 percent. The high-tech manufacturing sector registered a growth of 7.5 percent, accelerating by 2.6 percentage points from the fourth quarter of 2023.
In March, the value-added industrial output increased by 4.5 percent year on year.
From January to February, major industrial enterprises nationwide realized total profits of 914.1 billion Yuan (about 128.7 billion U.S. Dollars), up 10.2 percent year on year.
The industrial output is used to measure the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan.
Tuesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew 5.
3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year.
GDP growth of 5.3 percent in the first quarter was mainly driven by a rebound in the industrial sector and an improvement in the service sector, said NBS deputy head Sheng Laiyun.
Sheng attributed the better-than-expected industrial growth in the first quarter to factors including policy-driven increase in business confidence and positive changes in both domestic and external demand.
The central government introduced large-scale policies on equipment renewal and reconstruction and consumer goods trade-in, which to some extent also boosted business confidence, prompting some enterprises to schedule production in advance, he told a news conference.
Major high-tech manufacturing industry in the first quarter pulled the value-added industrial output by 1.1 percentage points, he said, highlighting the role of new growth momentum and new industries.
Recent Stories
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
More Stories From Business
-
Chinese economy expands by 5.3% in Q13 minutes ago
-
Total turnover in Turkish economy up by 85.1% in February3 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report12 minutes ago
-
China's surveyed urban unemployment rate at 5.2 pct in Q11 hour ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.5 pct in Q11 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 20245 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower after falls on Wall Street5 hours ago
-
Govt increases Petrol,HSD prices by Rs 4.53, Rs 8.14 per liter13 hours ago
-
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight13 hours ago