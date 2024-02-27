Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 282.50 276.41
GBP 358.19 350.45
EUR 306.59 300.53
JPY 1.8775 1.8369
SAR 75.32 73.70
AED 76.92 75.
25
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43861
LIBOR 3M 5.59218
LIBOR 6M 5.70177
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD278.46277.78276.51274.41271.62269.17267.52
EUR 302.38301.81300.84298.94296.25294.01292.60
GBP 353.09352.25350.70 348.60344.60 341.55339.51
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
Everton's 10-point Premier League deduction reduced to six
PML-N advocates nation's progress over political revenge: Ranjha
Search and combing operation conducted in PS Khanna limits
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal
EHD aimed to provide free education to needy students
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 20243 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher3 hours ago
-
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal12 hours ago
-
Stocks markets diverge after rally12 hours ago
-
US regulator sues to block $24.6 bn Kroger supermarket deal12 hours ago
-
SBP to organize Pakistan Financial Literacy Week from March 413 hours ago
-
HBL's Agri services could be game changer for Pakistan economy: SBP Deputy governor14 hours ago
-
Pakistani garments gaining popularity in China13 hours ago
-
WB-funded projects to help overcome emerging challenges: Dr Sajjad Arshad15 hours ago
-
Renault wins Car of the Year, unveils new EV at Geneva auto show17 hours ago