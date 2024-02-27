Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 10:20 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 276.41

GBP 358.19 350.45

EUR 306.59 300.53

JPY 1.8775 1.8369

SAR 75.32 73.70

AED 76.92 75.

25

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43861

LIBOR 3M 5.59218

LIBOR 6M 5.70177

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD278.46277.78276.51274.41271.62269.17267.52

EUR 302.38301.81300.84298.94296.25294.01292.60

GBP 353.09352.25350.70 348.60344.60 341.55339.51

APP/as/

