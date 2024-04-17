Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.39275.32
GBP 349.80 342.24
EUR 299.07 293.16
JPY 1.81951.7802
SAR 75.02 73.39
AED 76.63 74.96
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.
43072
LIBOR 3M 5.57868
LIBOR 6M 5.71010
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.26276.46274.42272.70270.13267.52265.27
EUR 294.84294.19292.39290.94288.62286.24284.30
GBP 344.68343.72341.24 339.17 336.05 332.88 330.16
APP/as
