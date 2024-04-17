Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.39275.32

GBP 349.80 342.24

EUR 299.07 293.16

JPY 1.81951.7802

SAR 75.02 73.39

AED 76.63 74.96

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.

43072

LIBOR 3M 5.57868

LIBOR 6M 5.71010

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.26276.46274.42272.70270.13267.52265.27

EUR 294.84294.19292.39290.94288.62286.24284.30

GBP 344.68343.72341.24 339.17 336.05 332.88 330.16

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar United States Dollars

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

17 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

51 minutes ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

10 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

10 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

10 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

10 hours ago
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

10 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

10 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

10 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

10 hours ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business