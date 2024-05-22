Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING

USD 281.18275.12

GBP 357.46 349.71

EUR 305.22 299.17

JPY 1.79881.7600

SAR 74.98 73.36

AED 76.56 75.

41

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 5.43507

LIBOR 3M 5.58833

LIBOR 6M 5.71605

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD275.40272.95268.05263.99259.61255.26251.47

EUR 299.09296.65291.74287.75283.36279.02275.31

GBP 350.08346.99340.85 335.77 330.30 324.86 320.13

APP/msq

More Stories From Business