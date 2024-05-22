Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 281.18275.12
GBP 357.46 349.71
EUR 305.22 299.17
JPY 1.79881.7600
SAR 74.98 73.36
AED 76.56 75.
41
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 5.43507
LIBOR 3M 5.58833
LIBOR 6M 5.71605
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD275.40272.95268.05263.99259.61255.26251.47
EUR 299.09296.65291.74287.75283.36279.02275.31
GBP 350.08346.99340.85 335.77 330.30 324.86 320.13
