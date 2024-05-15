Open Menu

Heavy Machinery Reached For Speedy Completion Of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road Flyover

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Heavy machinery reached for speedy completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Special heavy machinery have reached at Faisalabad for the speedy

completion of under-construction Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover project.

In this connection, Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

Mehar Ayub Gujjar visited the project site here on Wednesday and reviewed

the pace of development work.

He inspected various parts of the project and said that heavy machinery

would be used to put girders over railway track so that flyover could be

completed without disturbing the train schedule.

He said that Pakistan Railway had already made some changed the arrival

and departure of trains and the FDA would take advantage from it and try

its optimum level to complete the flyover project on war-footings.

He said that after approval of NOC for the construction of flyover over railway track,

heavy machinery was brought from Islamabad and Lahore and would be used for

the speedy construction of missing portion of flyover project.

He directed the contractors to accelerate the pace of work for early completion

of the project so that it could be inaugurated within next couple of days.

Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal, Assistant Director Muhammad Rizwan,

representatives of NESPAK and other companies were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Pakistan Railway Noc Road SITE Turkish Lira From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

3 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

4 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

4 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

5 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

9 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

18 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

19 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

19 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business