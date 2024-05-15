Heavy machinery reached for speedy completion of Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Special heavy machinery have reached at Faisalabad for the speedy

completion of under-construction Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover project.

In this connection, Chief Engineer Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA)

Mehar Ayub Gujjar visited the project site here on Wednesday and reviewed

the pace of development work.

He inspected various parts of the project and said that heavy machinery

would be used to put girders over railway track so that flyover could be

completed without disturbing the train schedule.

He said that Pakistan Railway had already made some changed the arrival

and departure of trains and the FDA would take advantage from it and try

its optimum level to complete the flyover project on war-footings.

He said that after approval of NOC for the construction of flyover over railway track,

heavy machinery was brought from Islamabad and Lahore and would be used for

the speedy construction of missing portion of flyover project.

He directed the contractors to accelerate the pace of work for early completion

of the project so that it could be inaugurated within next couple of days.

Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal, Assistant Director Muhammad Rizwan,

representatives of NESPAK and other companies were also present.