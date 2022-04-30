UrduPoint.com

Syed Naveed Qamar For Safeguarding Pak Businessmen's Interests In Int'l Agreements

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Syed Naveed Qamar for safeguarding Pak businessmen's interests in int'l agreements

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar Saturday directed the officials concerned to thoroughly review the European Union's GSP scheme and other bilateral trade agreements with different countries to safeguard the interests of Pakistani business community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce and Investment Syed Naveed Qamar Saturday directed the officials concerned to thoroughly review the European Union's GSP scheme and other bilateral trade agreements with different countries to safeguard the interests of Pakistani business community.

He issued the directives while presiding over a meeting here at the Trading Corporation of Pakistan that was attended by Federal Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sauleh Ahmed Faruqui and Additional Secretary Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon, besides Pakistan's trade representative in Brussels and other ministry officials.

The minister was briefed about the status of EU's GSP status for Pakistan and working of National Compliance Centre and Treaty Implementation Cell.

The meeting was informed that the European Union was mulling over the new GSP Scheme 2024-34 with certain amendments including technical assistance and development support, complaint mechanism, withdrawal of some preferences, advisory body having representation of civil society and other stakeholders, and further tariff concessions for sustainable products.

The minister was also apprised of progress on the issue of Basmati rice GI tagging and efforts of the ministry and its attached departments.

It was informed that the case was under consideration in the European Commission which was working closely with lawyers of both the countries i.e. Pakistan and India to develop a single document in that regard.

The minister was also apprised about negotiations on preferential trade agreement with Turkey.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Business Turkey Civil Society Lawyers European Union Brussels Progress Commerce Agreement

Recent Stories

Minister advises to adopt precautionary measure du ..

Minister advises to adopt precautionary measure during heat wave

2 minutes ago
 Keita gives 'top class' Liverpool win at Newcastle ..

Keita gives 'top class' Liverpool win at Newcastle

2 minutes ago
 Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54: f ..

Football 'super agent' Mino Raiola dies aged 54: family

2 minutes ago
 Huge fire erupted at Taru oil depot in Nowshera, 2 ..

Huge fire erupted at Taru oil depot in Nowshera, 20 tankers engulfed in blaze

2 minutes ago
 Over 20 Trapped, Almost 40 Missing in Building Col ..

Over 20 Trapped, Almost 40 Missing in Building Collapse in China - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Bagnaia sizzles to Jerez MotoGP pole

Bagnaia sizzles to Jerez MotoGP pole

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.