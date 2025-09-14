4.9-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Indonesia on Sunday, the country's meteorology and geophysics agency (BMKG) said.
The epicentre was 86 km west of Sinabang town at a depth of 2 km, the BMKG said.
