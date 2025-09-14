China Unveils Three-year Action Plan To Boost New-type Energy Storage
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 09:45 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) China on Friday unveiled an action plan to promote the development of new forms of energy storage between 2025 and 2027, amid efforts to support green energy transition and ensure the stability of new-type power systems.
The country aims to achieve more than 180 million kilowatts of installed new-type energy storage capacity by 2027, which is expected to drive approximately 250 billion Yuan (about US$35.2 billion) in direct project investment, according to the plan jointly released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration.
The plan outlined 21 key measures, including scaling up energy storage applications in power generation and grid infrastructure, accelerating technological innovation, and improving standardisation. It also emphasised talent development and enhancing international cooperation in the sector.
The move is part of China's broader push toward a green, low-carbon energy transition as well as high-quality economic and social development.
As of the end of 2024, the country's installed capacity of new-type energy storage had reached 73.76 million kilowatts, according to official data.
