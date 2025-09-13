Open Menu

UAE Secure Two Medals At Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 10:45 PM

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

ZHOUSHAN, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The won two medals, including one silver and one bronze, at the 2025 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals, hosted by the Chinese city of Zhoushan from 11 to 14 September.

The duo of Shamsa Al Sheryani and Fatima Khalaf claimed the silver medal in the Girls’ Double Under-19 category, while Hamad Al Matroushi and Khamis Ghanem secured the bronze medal in the Elite Men’s Double event.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation congratulated the national team delegation on this achievement, affirming that it reflects the distinguished status that Emirati rowing has achieved on the Asian sporting stage.

Related Topics

China UAE September Silver Bronze Event From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

33 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

3 hours ago
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

5 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

6 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

6 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

6 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

6 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East