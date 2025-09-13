UAE Qualify For UCI Track World Championships In Chile
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has announced that the UAE qualified for the UCI Track World Championships, scheduled to be held in Chile at the end of October.
The qualification is in the individual pursuit race, a discipline in which the UAE national team’s star, Mohamed Al Mutaiwei, excels.
In a statement today, the UAE Cycling Federation said Al Mutaiwei boasts remarkable achievements, most notably winning second place in the recent Asian Championship, in addition to claiming the gold medal in the Asian Track Cup held recently in Thailand in the same discipline.
These accomplishments have rightfully earned him the honour of representing the UAE in this major global event.
