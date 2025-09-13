Open Menu

UN Secretary-General Condemns Brutal Attack In Haiti

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) NEW YORK, 13th September, 2025 (WAM) –The UN Secretary-General strongly Saturday condemned the reported killing of at least 40 people, including women, children and elderly, during a brutal attack by armed gangs in the Cabaret commune of Haiti's West Department during the night of 11 September.

António Guterres expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people and the Government of Haiti.

“The Secretary-General is alarmed by the levels of violence rocking Haiti and urges the Haitian authorities to ensure that perpetrators of these and all other human rights abuses and violations are brought to justice,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.

“The Secretary-General calls on Member States to expedite efforts towards strengthening the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission with required logistics, personnel and funding to effectively assist the Haitian National Police in addressing gang violence in Haiti in full respect of international human rights law,” he added.

