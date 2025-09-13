- Home
Fujairah Crown Prince's Son Attends Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Competitions In Fujairah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 08:45 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The sixth round of the 2nd edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (GI) continued at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with strong crowds and intense competitions in the under-14 and under-16 divisions.
The competitions were attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, son of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.
The matches featured excellent technical skills, with participants eager to score significant points for their teams.
At the end of the day, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club led the rankings, followed by Sharjah self-defence sports club in second and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.
The sixth round embodies the strong momentum the championship enjoys, with more than 1,600 male and female athletes from clubs and academies across the country taking part. This is a clear indicator of the prestigious status the championship has reached and its ability to cement its place as one of the largest and most important tournaments on the local sporting scene.
