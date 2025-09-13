Open Menu

Fujairah Crown Prince's Son Attends Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Competitions In Fujairah

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship competitions in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2025) The sixth round of the 2nd edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (GI) continued at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, with strong crowds and intense competitions in the under-14 and under-16 divisions.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, son of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.

The matches featured excellent technical skills, with participants eager to score significant points for their teams.

At the end of the day, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club led the rankings, followed by Sharjah self-defence sports club in second and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club in third.

The sixth round embodies the strong momentum the championship enjoys, with more than 1,600 male and female athletes from clubs and academies across the country taking part. This is a clear indicator of the prestigious status the championship has reached and its ability to cement its place as one of the largest and most important tournaments on the local sporting scene.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah Male From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

1 hour ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

4 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

4 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

4 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

4 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East