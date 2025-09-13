Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh By Six Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

Bangladesh had set 140-run target for Sri Lanka in just 14.4 overs

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2025) Sri Lanka clinched a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025, chasing down the 140-run target in just 14.4 overs.

Pathum Nissanka led the batting charge with a fluent 50 runs while Kamil Mishara contributed an unbeaten 46 and skipper Charith Asalanka remained not out on 10. Kusal Perera (9), Kusal Mendis (3), and Dasun Shanaka (1) fell cheaply.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan picked up two wickets, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman claimed one apiece.

Earlier, put into bat first, Bangladesh posted 139 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs. Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) rescued their side with an unbeaten 86-run stand after the top order faltered. Skipper Litton Das scored 28, while Mehidy Hasan (9), Towhid Hridoy (8), Parvez Hossain Emon (0), and Tanzid Hasan (0) were dismissed cheaply.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged two wickets, while Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera took one each.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Litton Das Mustafizur Rahman Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis Top Asia

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

59 seconds ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

38 minutes ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

38 minutes ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

53 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

1 hour ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

2 hours ago
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

4 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

4 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

5 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

6 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports