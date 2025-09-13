Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Defeat Bangladesh By Six Wickets
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2025 | 11:37 PM
Bangladesh had set 140-run target for Sri Lanka in just 14.4 overs
Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2025) Sri Lanka clinched a comfortable six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the fifth match of the Asia Cup 2025, chasing down the 140-run target in just 14.4 overs.
Pathum Nissanka led the batting charge with a fluent 50 runs while Kamil Mishara contributed an unbeaten 46 and skipper Charith Asalanka remained not out on 10. Kusal Perera (9), Kusal Mendis (3), and Dasun Shanaka (1) fell cheaply.
For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan picked up two wickets, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman claimed one apiece.
Earlier, put into bat first, Bangladesh posted 139 for 5 in the allotted 20 overs. Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) rescued their side with an unbeaten 86-run stand after the top order faltered. Skipper Litton Das scored 28, while Mehidy Hasan (9), Towhid Hridoy (8), Parvez Hossain Emon (0), and Tanzid Hasan (0) were dismissed cheaply.
For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga bagged two wickets, while Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera took one each.
