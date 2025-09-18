AFC Champions League 2: Al Wasl 7-1 Esteghlal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – UAE's Al Wasl began its campaign in the AFC Champions League 2 with an emphatic 7-1 victory over Iran’s Esteghlal FC today at Zabeel Stadium, in the first round of Group A of the continental tournament.
With this win, Al Wasl secured its first three points in the standings.
