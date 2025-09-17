Open Menu

Arab Conference On Intellectual Property Kicks Off Tuesday At University Of Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Arab Conference on Intellectual Property kicks off Tuesday at University of Sharjah

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), the Fourth Arab Conference on Intellectual Property, held under the theme “Protecting Intellectual Property Rights in the Era of Digital Technologies,” will take place at the University of Sharjah from Tuesday, September 23 to Thursday, September 25.

The conference is organised by the University of Sharjah, in collaboration with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) – League of Arab States, the Emirates Intellectual Property Association, and the Egypt-Japan University of Science and Technology.

The conference aims to shed light on the challenges posed by digital technologies and artificial intelligence applications to the protection of intellectual property rights. It will also explore the development of national and international legal frameworks required to strengthen protection of various types of intellectual property rights and ensure fairness in the use and distribution of intellectual works.

Over the course of three days, the conference will focus on several key topics, including international agreements on intellectual property rights and their ability to keep pace with rapidly advancing digital technologies.

Discussions will also explore legal challenges in the real and virtual worlds and the digital transformation evolution, the use of artificial intelligence in intellectual property protection, the role of media in raising awareness of intellectual property rights, and the integration of IP concepts into academic curricula in Universities and Schools.

The conference agenda includes more than seven scientific sessions and panel discussions. The event will bring together many experts and specialists in the field of intellectual property from across the world, along with faculty members, students and researchers from the University’s Colleges of business Administration, Law, Engineering, Sciences, Computing, Pharmacy, and Medicine. And many experts from various Law Enforcement Entities such the Interpol, the World IP Organisation [WIPO], and international Patent Offices who are actively engaged in the field of intellectual property and technology transfer.

