Alef Education Collaborates With Liquid AI To Advance AI In Education Globally

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 02:47 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Alef Education, a global leader in education technology based in the United Arab Emirates, today announced a collaboration with Liquid AI, a leading efficient foundation models company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This collaboration will deploy Liquid AI’s private, on-device generative models across Alef Education’s AI driven solutions, which serves more than 1.5 million students and 14,000 K–12 schools globally.

The partnership will focus on developing generative AI solutions that enhance core educational workflows while preserving privacy and performance on a scale. By combining Alef Education’s global education platform with Liquid AI’s efficient model architecture, the collaboration aims to bring tangible, high-impact AI capabilities to diverse learning environments worldwide.

Dr. Ramin Hasani, CEO and Cofounder of Liquid AI, said, "When we were first introduced to Alef Education and their platform, we were deeply impressed by their proven ability to deliver advanced AI solutions to over 1.5million students worldwide. Liquid AI is honored to partner with Alef, and together, we aim to broaden and strengthen the impact of generative AI in education. This collaboration will strengthen personalisation, and enhance schools’, teacher’s, and student’s productivity, all while prioritising privacy and accessibility.

In short, our partnership with Alef Education marks a critical step towards making the full value of generative AI accessible to everyone.”

Alef Education, known for its AI-first approach to digital learning, sees this alliance as a critical step toward democratising access to cutting-edge technology across diverse regions and infrastructure environments.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “At Alef Education, our mission has always been to enhance learning experiences and expand access to quality education for every student by harnessing the power of technology. Our collaboration with Liquid AI marks a significant step forward in that journey - further strengthening our position as a global leader in delivering personalised, impactful learning experiences. Together, we will continue to support educators and learners worldwide, ensuring that technology-driven education reaches every student, regardless of their background or location.”

This strategic collaboration reinforces Alef Education’s commitment to innovation and excellence, providing students and educators with tools that enhance learning outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and compute sustainability.

