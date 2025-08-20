European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) BRUSSELS, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) – The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) has called for immediate sanctions, including the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement due to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing actions of the Israeli Government.

Within this context, the ETUC sent a letter to EU High Representative Kaja Kallas demanding more decisive and principled action by the EU on Gaza.

The letter argues for the “EU to use all tools available to bring about an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and to ensure full, unimpeded, and sustained access for humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

”

This would require the EU “to act on its own assessment and findings of violations, and advance immediate sanctions, including the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, considering Article 2 of the Agreement, which conditions cooperation on the respect for human rights and democratic principles” and “end all trade and economic relations with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The letter was signed by the General Secretaries of the ETUC, UNI Europa, EPSU, industriAll Europe, ETF, EUROCOP, EFFAT, EFBWW, ETUCE-CSEE and EFJ, representing 45 million workers across Europe.