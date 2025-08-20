Open Menu

European Trade Union Confederation Calls For More Decisive, Principled Action On Gaza

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 02:47 AM

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on Gaza

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) BRUSSELS, 19th August, 2025 (WAM) – The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) has called for immediate sanctions, including the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement due to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing actions of the Israeli Government.

Within this context, the ETUC sent a letter to EU High Representative Kaja Kallas demanding more decisive and principled action by the EU on Gaza.

The letter argues for the “EU to use all tools available to bring about an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and to ensure full, unimpeded, and sustained access for humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

This would require the EU “to act on its own assessment and findings of violations, and advance immediate sanctions, including the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, considering Article 2 of the Agreement, which conditions cooperation on the respect for human rights and democratic principles” and “end all trade and economic relations with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The letter was signed by the General Secretaries of the ETUC, UNI Europa, EPSU, industriAll Europe, ETF, EUROCOP, EFFAT, EFBWW, ETUCE-CSEE and EFJ, representing 45 million workers across Europe.

Related Topics

Europe Gaza Brussels August All Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

52 seconds ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

59 seconds ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

1 minute ago
 Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to adva ..

Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Education announces full readiness for ..

Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on Wor ..

Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025

2 minutes ago
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-ret ..

Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats

2 minutes ago
 85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eTo ..

85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey

2 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 minutes ago
 Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hou ..

Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship conti ..

MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship continues to support education, inn ..

2 minutes ago
 Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts ..

Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts of UAE over next two days: NCM

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East