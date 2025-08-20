UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

AL ARISH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) The Federal Youth Authority has announced the launch of the first group of participants in the ‘Youth Social Missions Programme’, within the ‘Humanity Track’, to take part in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Al Arish, Arab Republic of Egypt, as part of the UAE’s ongoing support for the Palestinian people.

The first group was inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, coinciding with World Humanitarian Day. The minister met the participating youth in the field, commending their high spirit and readiness to contribute to humanitarian efforts representing the UAE in one of the world’s most crisis-affected regions.

Speaking in Al Arish, Al Neyadi said, "The UAE believes humanitarian work must be instilled in younger generations, embodied by the leadership’s vision of empowering youth to be ambassadors of giving and global peace. Through initiatives such as the Youth Social Missions Programme, we aim to prepare Emirati cadres capable of representing the nation’s values and providing support to communities worldwide in a sustainable and humanitarian manner, reflecting the UAE’s image and international standing."

He added, “Emirati youth in this mission are a shining example of a generation carrying a profound humanitarian responsibility, embodying the UAE’s values of solidarity and giving. Their participation in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 demonstrates their readiness to stand at the forefront in supporting the Palestinian people and delivering aid to those most in need, with a spirit of initiative, responsibility and true belonging to their homeland and its enduring humanitarian principles.”

Rashid Ghanem Al Shamsi, Director of Empowerment at the Federal Youth Authority, said that launching the first group of the Youth Social Missions Programme reflects ongoing efforts to build an integrated framework for empowering youth in humanitarian, development and cultural fields.

He noted that the initiative provides practical tools and real field experiences to enhance their capabilities and enable them to contribute effectively across various areas that bring positive impact and prosperity to communities worldwide.

He added that the participation of Emirati youth in Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 represents a milestone in empowering them for international relief work. Their field tasks include preparing relief shipments, packaging and distributing food, medical and water supplies, supporting logistics teams, and following up on the UAE Lifeline pipeline that delivers water to around 600,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This experience offers youth a genuine opportunity to understand the challenges of humanitarian work firsthand and contribute effectively to alleviating suffering in crisis areas.

The first group’s field missions also include distributing food and medical aid, providing psychosocial support, and contributing to direct relief efforts in coordination with official entities engaged in the humanitarian operation in Gaza. The initiative aims to develop the skills of Emirati youth, broaden their awareness of global issues and growing humanitarian needs, and open avenues for participation in international initiatives that support the Sustainable Development Goals and reinforce the UAE’s role as a leader in humanitarian action.

The Youth Social Missions Programme is one of the flagship national initiatives launched by the Federal Youth Authority under the 'Society and Values' pillar of the National Youth Agenda 2031. It aims to prepare Emirati youth to participate in humanitarian, development and cultural missions, thereby enhancing the UAE’s global presence and training a new generation of ambassadors for humanitarian work.