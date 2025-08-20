Open Menu

Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Expected Across Parts Of UAE Over Next Two Days: NCM

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 02:45 AM

Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts of UAE over next two days: NCM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the region will be affected during the period from Wednesday, 20th August, to Thursday, 21st August 2025, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement from the south towards the country, along with the advancement of surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south.

According to NCM, moist air masses are flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country.

Daytime temperatures will rise, and due to the presence of the eastern mountains, convective clouds are expected to form over scattered areas, the centre added.

From Wednesday to Thursday, some eastern and southern regions will be affected, extending into some internal areas. Convective clouds are also expected, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with lightning and thunder at times.

Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, moderate in speed, becoming fresh to strong at times with convective clouds, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.

Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Related Topics

Oman August From

Recent Stories

UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

3 seconds ago
 Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hou ..

Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours

12 seconds ago
 MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship conti ..

MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship continues to support education, inn ..

22 seconds ago
 Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts ..

Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts of UAE over next two days: NCM

33 seconds ago
 SBA opens submissions for Sharjah International Bo ..

SBA opens submissions for Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2025

45 seconds ago
 Banking sector financial transfers exceed AED9.5 t ..

Banking sector financial transfers exceed AED9.5 trillion in 5 months

59 seconds ago
Rubu’ Qarn a unique model of human investment: J ..

Rubu’ Qarn a unique model of human investment: Jawaher Al Qasimi

1 minute ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduces breakthrough ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduces breakthrough stroke treatment

1 minute ago
 Federal Minister for Information Technology and Te ..

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima K ..

3 hours ago
 PFA Attock cracks down on substandard food units i ..

PFA Attock cracks down on substandard food units in Attock

3 hours ago
 Constitutional amendment, political consensus vita ..

Constitutional amendment, political consensus vital for establishing new provinc ..

3 hours ago
 RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & ..

RDA Squad conducts inspection at Chahan, Tarbela & Mujahid dams to curb water p ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East