Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Expected Across Parts Of UAE Over Next Two Days: NCM
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 02:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that the region will be affected during the period from Wednesday, 20th August, to Thursday, 21st August 2025, by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement from the south towards the country, along with the advancement of surface and upper-level low-pressure systems from the south.
According to NCM, moist air masses are flowing from the Arabian Sea and the Sea of Oman towards the country.
Daytime temperatures will rise, and due to the presence of the eastern mountains, convective clouds are expected to form over scattered areas, the centre added.
From Wednesday to Thursday, some eastern and southern regions will be affected, extending into some internal areas. Convective clouds are also expected, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, with lightning and thunder at times.
Winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, moderate in speed, becoming fresh to strong at times with convective clouds, raising dust and sand and reducing horizontal visibility.
Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.
