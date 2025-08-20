Open Menu

MBRF, Oxford University Graduate Scholarship Continues To Support Education, Innovation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 02:46 AM

MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship continues to support education, innovation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) The Oxford – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship, launched in collaboration between the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the University of Oxford in 2016, has achieved remarkable results by supporting UAE and Arab students to pursue advanced academic studies at the University of Oxford, one of the world’s most renowned universities.

This collaboration exemplifies a pioneering initiative to invest in knowledge and human capital by providing Arab students with seamless access to postgraduate courses. It helps them improve their intellectual capacity by learning under the guidance of globally acclaimed academics while building robust connections with exceptional peers from different countries and diverse fields.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said, “This scholarship reflects the visionary principles of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which aim to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future. The innovative initiative seeks to empower Emirati and Arab students by offering higher education that facilitates their knowledge-based skill development. Additionally, it highlights our commitment to reinforcing scientific, academic, and research excellence in the Arab world, in line with our mission to support students and researchers locally and regionally, further positioning the UAE as a leading global knowledge hub.

The scholarship also aims to nurture exceptional students by enabling them to pursue postgraduate courses at the University of Oxford and supporting their academic and research activities. Furthermore, it contributes to the development of a robust Arab knowledge society, in line with the UAE’s commitment to positioning education and innovation as key pillars for creating a prosperous future.

Since its inception, the Oxford – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Graduate Scholarship has played a pivotal role in developing the Arab higher education system and supporting exceptional students in gaining access to the world’s leading university for postgraduate study. The scholarship has become influential in global knowledge settings by enabling dozens of Arab scholars to strengthen their research and scientific expertise across various critical disciplines.

Moreover, the scholarship serves as a testament to MBRF’s dedication to enhancing sustainable education and providing more opportunities for Arab youth. Building on the belief that strong educational and scientific research programs are essential for progress, the scholarship continues to shape the region’s future by cultivating progressive, knowledge-driven societies.

