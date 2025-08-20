India, China Agree To Resume Direct Flights
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:47 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) NEW DELHI, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – India and China agreed on Tuesday to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows.
The announcement came at the end of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to New Delhi for the 24th round of talks with Indian National Security (NSA) Advisor Ajit Doval.
Direct flights have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
