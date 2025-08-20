Open Menu

India, China Agree To Resume Direct Flights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:47 AM

India, China agree to resume direct flights

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) NEW DELHI, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – India and China agreed on Tuesday to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows.

The announcement came at the end of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to New Delhi for the 24th round of talks with Indian National Security (NSA) Advisor Ajit Doval.

Direct flights have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Related Topics

India China Visit New Delhi August 2020

Recent Stories

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

3 minutes ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

3 minutes ago
 Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to adva ..

Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education announces full readiness for ..

Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on Wor ..

Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025

4 minutes ago
Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-ret ..

Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats

4 minutes ago
 85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eTo ..

85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey

4 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

4 minutes ago
 Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hou ..

Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours

4 minutes ago
 MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship conti ..

MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship continues to support education, inn ..

4 minutes ago
 Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts ..

Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts of UAE over next two days: NCM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East