India, China agree to resume direct flights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) NEW DELHI, 20th August, 2025 (WAM) – India and China agreed on Tuesday to resume direct flights and step up trade and investment flows.

The announcement came at the end of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to New Delhi for the 24th round of talks with Indian National Security (NSA) Advisor Ajit Doval.

Direct flights have been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

