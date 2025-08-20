Open Menu

Three Famine-related Deaths In Gaza In Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 02:46 AM

Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Three Palestinians died in Gaza today due to famine and malnutrition, according to hospital records in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 266, including 112 children.

Since 2nd March 2025, Israeli forces have closed all crossings with the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of most food and medical aid, which has led to the spread of famine in the territory.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five had doubled between March and June as a result of the continuing blockade.

The World Health Organisation confirmed that malnutrition rates in Gaza have reached alarming levels, noting that the deliberate blockade and delays in aid deliveries have cost many lives, with nearly one in five children under the age of five in Gaza City suffering from acute malnutrition.

Related Topics

World United Nations Gaza Died March June All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on Wor ..

Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025

3 seconds ago
 Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-ret ..

Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats

13 seconds ago
 85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eTo ..

85% of UAE retail investors back local stocks: eToro survey

21 seconds ago
 UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 75th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

29 seconds ago
 Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hou ..

Three famine-related deaths in Gaza in past 24 hours

38 seconds ago
 MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship conti ..

MBRF, Oxford University graduate scholarship continues to support education, inn ..

48 seconds ago
Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts ..

Thunderstorms, strong winds expected across parts of UAE over next two days: NCM

59 seconds ago
 SBA opens submissions for Sharjah International Bo ..

SBA opens submissions for Sharjah International Book Fair Awards 2025

1 minute ago
 Banking sector financial transfers exceed AED9.5 t ..

Banking sector financial transfers exceed AED9.5 trillion in 5 months

1 minute ago
 Rubu’ Qarn a unique model of human investment: J ..

Rubu’ Qarn a unique model of human investment: Jawaher Al Qasimi

2 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduces breakthrough ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi introduces breakthrough stroke treatment

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Information Technology and Te ..

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima K ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East