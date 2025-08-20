Three Famine-related Deaths In Gaza In Past 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 02:46 AM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) Three Palestinians died in Gaza today due to famine and malnutrition, according to hospital records in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 266, including 112 children.
Since 2nd March 2025, Israeli forces have closed all crossings with the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of most food and medical aid, which has led to the spread of famine in the territory.
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) had warned that malnutrition among children under the age of five had doubled between March and June as a result of the continuing blockade.
The World Health Organisation confirmed that malnutrition rates in Gaza have reached alarming levels, noting that the deliberate blockade and delays in aid deliveries have cost many lives, with nearly one in five children under the age of five in Gaza City suffering from acute malnutrition.
