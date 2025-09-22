Open Menu

Arab Parliament, Arab League Hail Recognition Of Palestine By Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 AM

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab Parliament and the Arab League have welcomed the decisions by Britain, Australia, Canada and Portugal to officially recognise the State of Palestine, calling the move a historic step that strengthens international support for Palestinian rights.

Arab Parliament President Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said the recognition enhances Palestine’s international standing and affirms respect for international law.

He described it as a strong message on the need to end the occupation and achieve peace on the basis of a two-state solution.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also hailed the recognitions as “historic,” noting they add to the decisions made by Spain, Ireland and Norway. He said the momentum reflects growing international consensus, with more than 152 countries now recognising Palestine, and stressed the special significance of Britain’s move.

