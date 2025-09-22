- Home
- Middle East
- Palestine
- Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal
Arab Parliament, Arab League Hail Recognition Of Palestine By Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab Parliament and the Arab League have welcomed the decisions by Britain, Australia, Canada and Portugal to officially recognise the State of Palestine, calling the move a historic step that strengthens international support for Palestinian rights.
Arab Parliament President Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi said the recognition enhances Palestine’s international standing and affirms respect for international law.
He described it as a strong message on the need to end the occupation and achieve peace on the basis of a two-state solution.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also hailed the recognitions as “historic,” noting they add to the decisions made by Spain, Ireland and Norway. He said the momentum reflects growing international consensus, with more than 152 countries now recognising Palestine, and stressed the special significance of Britain’s move.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..
Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..
UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight
Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia, Canada, Portugal20 seconds ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur2 hours ago
-
UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability3 hours ago
-
UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions3 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature5 hours ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time trial6 hours ago
-
Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emirates: The Startup Ca ..6 hours ago
-
UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight6 hours ago
-
Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two million by 20317 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World ..7 hours ago
-
Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records7 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly in New York7 hours ago