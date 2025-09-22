UAE Delegation Visits Belgium To Enhance Cooperation In Energy, Sustainability
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) BRUSSELS, 21st September, 2025 (WAM) – A high-level UAE delegation led by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, concluded a successful official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, water, and sustainability.
The visit followed the recent official visit to Abu Dhabi by Maxime Prévot, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium, during which he met with H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the visit, the UAE delegation held high-level engagements with senior Belgian officials, including Mathieu Bihet, Minister of Energy, and Ambassador Willem van de Voorde, Special Envoy for Climate and Environment, alongside other industry leaders from Belgium’s energy, sustainability, and academic sectors.
Discussions emphasized the UAE’s commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships that support energy security, accelerate the clean energy transition, and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
As part of the visit, Abdulla Balalaa toured the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, accompanied by Johan Klaps, Chairman of the port authority. The visit also included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Khalifa University (KU) and the Flemish Institute for Technological Research (VITO), a leading sustainability research institute in Flanders, to enhance joint research and innovation for the transition to a sustainable future.
Furthermore, the visit featured a high-level reception that brought together senior Belgian and Emirati stakeholders from government, business, and academia. The event provided a platform to highlight opportunities for UAE–Belgium collaboration and to reinforce bilateral ties across energy, water, and sustainability sectors.
Commenting on the visit, Abdulla Balalaa stated: “This visit reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to strengthening ties with Belgium and working together on areas of shared strategic interest, including nuclear and renewable energy, water, and innovation. The cooperation between our institutions demonstrates our collective determination to translate dialogue into action and build long-term partnerships that benefit both countries and contribute to sustainability goals and global economic growth.”
The visit reaffirmed the UAE’s role as a trusted international partner in advancing the global energy transition and laid the foundation for long-term institutional, scientific, and commercial collaboration with Belgium. The UAE delegation included senior representatives from Masdar, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), and Khalifa University.
