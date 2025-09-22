Open Menu

UAE Strongly Condemns Attack On Mosque In Darfur

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 01:00 AM

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack that targeted a mosque in Al-Daraja neighborhood of El Fasher city, in Sudan’s Darfur region, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians. The UAE emphasised that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the need for the two Sudanese warring parties to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration, in order to protect civilians, prioritise the interests of the Sudanese people, and shield them from the consequences of the ongoing civil war.

The Ministry underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict, emphasising the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

The Ministry further highlighted that the UAE remains dedicated to working alongside regional and international partners to address this catastrophic crisis, restore stability, and achieve lasting peace for the people of Sudan. The Ministry reiterated its rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism that exacerbate violence and prolong the conflict.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Resolution UAE Jeddah El Fasher Sudan United Arab Emirates Mosque All From

Recent Stories

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperati ..

UAE delegation visits Belgium to enhance cooperation in energy, sustainability

31 minutes ago
 UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis aff ..

UN Report urges rethink of global water crisis affecting millions

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in na ..

Abu Dhabi parks provide interactive learning in nature

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second i ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's McNulty powers to second in Tour de Luxembourg time tria ..

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during ..

Khalifa Fund to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs during first six months of 'The Emir ..

4 hours ago
 UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing ..

UAE signs MoUs with Seychelles, Uganda on auditing, oversight

4 hours ago
Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number ..

Minister of Economy: UAE seeks to increase number of startups to more than two m ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism announces details of ‘The Emirates: The Startup ..

5 hours ago
 Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new recor ..

Great Wall Marathon of Huairou 2025 sets new records

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th se ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at 80th session of UN General Assembly i ..

5 hours ago
 Canada recognises State of Palestine

Canada recognises State of Palestine

6 hours ago
 UK formally recognises Palestinian state

UK formally recognises Palestinian state

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East