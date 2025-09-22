UAE Strongly Condemns Attack On Mosque In Darfur
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 01:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack that targeted a mosque in Al-Daraja neighborhood of El Fasher city, in Sudan’s Darfur region, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians. The UAE emphasised that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the need for the two Sudanese warring parties to adhere to the Jeddah Declaration, in order to protect civilians, prioritise the interests of the Sudanese people, and shield them from the consequences of the ongoing civil war.
The Ministry underscored the UAE’s unwavering commitment to supporting efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict, emphasising the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians.
The Ministry further highlighted that the UAE remains dedicated to working alongside regional and international partners to address this catastrophic crisis, restore stability, and achieve lasting peace for the people of Sudan. The Ministry reiterated its rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism that exacerbate violence and prolong the conflict.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the people of Sudan over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
