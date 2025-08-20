Open Menu

China's New Digital Consumption Thrives In Jan-July Period

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM

China's new digital consumption thrives in Jan-July period

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) China's digital consumption experienced remarkable growth in the first seven months of 2025, fuelled by advancements in digital infrastructure such as 5G and artificial intelligence, alongside the expansion of diverse consumer scenarios.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), nationwide, over 300,000 digital classrooms have been established, equipping elderly people with essential skills to use AI for checking information, preventing fraud, and recording stories.

With the deep integration of new-generation information technologies such as 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things in the elderly care sector, revenue from smart elderly care technology services and the manufacturing of smart and wearable devices for seniors increased by 33.7 percent and 32.6 percent, respectively, in the first half of the year.

Additionally, digital consumption scenarios continue to expand, with new products like smartphones, smart home devices, and AI glasses gaining traction.

In July, the added value of smart drone manufacturing and smart vehicle equipment manufacturing increased year-on-year by 80.8 percent and 21 percent, respectively, while civilian drone production grew by 18.9 percent on a yearly basis, further expanding the digital consumption landscape.

Emerging models of digital consumption are also flourishing, with data indicating that mobile internet traffic has achieved double-digit growth for six consecutive months. In the first seven months of 2025, both instant retail and live e-commerce transaction volumes experienced double-digit growth across various sectors, including food, beauty, pharmaceuticals, and travel, closely aligning with evolving consumer demands.

Related Topics

Drone Internet Technology Mobile China Vehicle Traffic 5G July TV From

Recent Stories

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

2 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

4 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

10 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

10 hours ago
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

10 hours ago
 UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Op ..

UAE launches first 'Youth Social Mission' under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

10 hours ago
 Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to adva ..

Alef Education collaborates with Liquid AI to advance AI in education globally

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Education announces full readiness for ..

Ministry of Education announces full readiness for academic year 2025-2026, remo ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on Wor ..

Dubai Humanitarian leads collective tribute on World Humanitarian Day 2025

10 hours ago
 Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-ret ..

Shurooq invests AED300 million in 7 luxury eco-retreats

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East