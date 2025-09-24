Dubai Chambers Explores Boosting Economic Cooperation With Australia
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 03:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Dubai Chambers has discussed prospects for enhancing economic cooperation between Dubai and Australia during a meeting with a delegation led by the Rosslyn Bates, Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment, and Training of Queensland, Australia.
The meeting explored opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment between Dubai and Queensland, with a focus on key sectors of mutual interest. It also highlighted the advantages Dubai offers Australian companies seeking to expand into high-growth markets across the middle East, Africa, and South Asia, leveraging the emirate’s world-class infrastructure and supportive business environment.
Dubai’s non-oil trade with Australia exceeded AED13.1 billion in 2024, representing year-on-year growth of 8 percent.
Hosted today at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the meeting was attended by Yahya Lootah, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce; Ridwaan Jadwat, Australian Ambassador to the UAE; Bryony Hilless, Consul-General of Australia in Dubai; and several key officials.
“We are committed to strengthening bridges with our international partners and exploring new avenues of cooperation that empower the business community and stimulate the growth of global trade. Queensland remains a valued economic partner, and we look forward to deepening our bilateral relations while unlocking fresh opportunities for investment and trade,” Lootah said.
Dubai Chamber of Commerce registered 250 new Australian companies in the first half of 2025, bringing the total number of active Australian member companies to 1,594 by the end of June.
Recent Stories
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral
MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental eff ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Boar ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia5 minutes ago
-
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition20 minutes ago
-
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues20 minutes ago
-
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum35 minutes ago
-
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions50 minutes ago
-
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali50 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball50 minutes ago
-
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Development50 minutes ago
-
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts1 hour ago
-
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care2 hours ago
-
MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental efforts3 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Board3 hours ago