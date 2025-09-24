Drone Attack Targeting Global Samoud Flotilla Heading To Gaza Goes Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2025 | 01:36 PM
Pakistan former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed says despite the attacks, their resolve remains strong. God willing, they will reach Gaza
ATHENS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2025) A video has surfaced showing drone strikes on a vessel of the Global Samoud Flotilla, which is attempting to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The flotilla, comprising dozens of boats with hundreds of activists, is currently sailing through international waters near the coast of Greece. Among the participants is Pakistan’s former senator Mushtaq Ahmed.
In a social media post, Mushtaq Ahmed stated that during the night, ten drones targeted the peaceful flotilla, dropping incendiary and explosive material. “Despite the attacks, our resolve remains strong. God willing, we will reach Gaza,” he said.
The former senator alleged that Israel used a hazardous chemical “that causes severe harm when inhaled or touched,” describing it as part of a psychological war aimed at intimidating the flotilla and preventing it from reaching Gaza.
He urged the international community to take notice of “the Israeli racist state’s drone strikes” and called on the Government of Pakistan to raise the issue at global forums. “We will not stop. Our mission is to break the siege of Gaza and deliver humanitarian assistance,” he added.
Mushtaq Ahmed appealed to the people worldwide to speak out against Israel’s actions, saying: “A small illegitimate state has held the entire world hostage through terrorism and oppression.”
Addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he demanded that the matter be taken up at the United Nations, the OIC, and other international platforms. “What the Global Samoud Flotilla is doing should have been OIC’s responsibility,” he remarked.
He also shared a video clip on social media showing the drone assault on the flotilla’s vessel.
Recent Stories
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral
MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental eff ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Boar ..
UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties
US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution
China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour
United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York
TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed
China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations
Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict
More Stories From World
-
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral4 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Lithuanian Acting FM welcome Pakistan-Lithuania Convention on Avoidance of Double Taxation2 hours ago
-
'Silence the guns' in Russia-Ukraine war, Pakistan urges UN Security Council2 hours ago
-
World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda2 hours ago
-
OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank announce five new AI data centres in US2 hours ago
-
Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict2 hours ago
-
PM meets IMF chief; calls for considering economic impact of floods in program review3 hours ago
-
PM attends Arab-Islamic Summit hosted by US President Trump, Emir of Qatar, holds key bilateral meet ..12 hours ago
-
South Asia Trade Fair concludes highlighting Pakistan’s dynamic role in regional trade14 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to further strengthen Pak-Saudi partnership15 hours ago
-
Turkiye calls for settlement of Kashmir dispute on basis of UN resolutions in UN address15 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Austria eye new opportunities of bilateral cooperation16 hours ago