Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan former Senator Mushtaq Ahmed says despite the attacks, their resolve remains strong. God willing, they will reach Gaza

ATHENS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2025) A video has surfaced showing drone strikes on a vessel of the Global Samoud Flotilla, which is attempting to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The flotilla, comprising dozens of boats with hundreds of activists, is currently sailing through international waters near the coast of Greece. Among the participants is Pakistan’s former senator Mushtaq Ahmed.

In a social media post, Mushtaq Ahmed stated that during the night, ten drones targeted the peaceful flotilla, dropping incendiary and explosive material. “Despite the attacks, our resolve remains strong. God willing, we will reach Gaza,” he said.

The former senator alleged that Israel used a hazardous chemical “that causes severe harm when inhaled or touched,” describing it as part of a psychological war aimed at intimidating the flotilla and preventing it from reaching Gaza.

He urged the international community to take notice of “the Israeli racist state’s drone strikes” and called on the Government of Pakistan to raise the issue at global forums. “We will not stop. Our mission is to break the siege of Gaza and deliver humanitarian assistance,” he added.

Mushtaq Ahmed appealed to the people worldwide to speak out against Israel’s actions, saying: “A small illegitimate state has held the entire world hostage through terrorism and oppression.”

Addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he demanded that the matter be taken up at the United Nations, the OIC, and other international platforms. “What the Global Samoud Flotilla is doing should have been OIC’s responsibility,” he remarked.

He also shared a video clip on social media showing the drone assault on the flotilla’s vessel.