Open Menu

G7 Foreign Ministers Discuss Global Security, Pressing International Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 03:30 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union have issued a joint statement on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, addressing key international challenges.

The ministers welcomed the proposal to establish a UN Support Office for Haiti and transition the Multinational Security Support Mission into a new force, with a mandate to dismantle gangs, secure critical infrastructure, and re-establish security in Haiti together with the Haitian authorities.

On the middle East, they called for alleviating the immense suffering of civilians in Gaza through a flood of humanitarian aid and securing the release of all hostages, while urging a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They also affirmed their readiness to engage with Arab partners on reconstruction and advancing a lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis.

On Iran, the statement urged Tehran to fully implement its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and engage in direct talks with the United States towards a robust, durable and comprehensive nuclear agreement.

In Asia, the ministers reaffirmed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law, opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, including in the East China Sea, the South China Sea, and across the Taiwan Strait, and called for denuclearisation of North Korea.

Marking the UN’s 80th anniversary, the G7 stressed the need for reforms to ensure the organisation is more effective in addressing global challenges.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Israel Iran Flood China Nuclear Gaza European Union Tehran United States North Korea Haiti Middle East All Agreement Asia Arab

Recent Stories

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

32 minutes ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

32 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..

32 minutes ago
 AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, ..

AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts

1 hour ago
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance A ..

New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care

2 hours ago
 Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla head ..

Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral

2 hours ago
 MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise i ..

MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental eff ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Boar ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ..

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
 US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to unde ..

US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East