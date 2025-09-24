Open Menu

Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Meets Chairman Of Eurasian Economic Commission Board

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met today with Bakhytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The meeting discussed ways to further enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) across key economic sectors to increase mutual investments, advance sustainable development, and expand strategic partnerships between the UAE and EAEU member states in support of their shared interests.

The meeting was attended by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court.

