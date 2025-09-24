TRENDS Takes Part In UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 03:15 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) TRENDS Research & Advisory, through its virtual office in Beijing, participated as a strategic partner in the UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum, held in the Chinese capital on 23rd and 24th September.
Organised by the UAE Embassy in China, the forum was held under the theme “Building Bridges and Driving Innovation”.
The event was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Ambassador to China; Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism; Chen Wenqing, Director of the Department of West Asia and North Africa at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs; along with senior officials, representatives of think tanks, research bodies and academic institutions from both countries. Discussions focused on prospects for cooperation and on strengthening intellectual and cultural ties between the UAE and China.
The TRENDS delegation said participation in the forum reinforces the centre’s role as a knowledge bridge between Emirati and Chinese think tanks. They noted the forum offers a platform for exchanging views, developing ideas to address global challenges, and strengthening dialogue between East and West.
They thanked the UAE Embassy for organising the event, stressing the importance of think tanks in shaping responses to international issues and highlighting the depth of UAE–China ties across cultural, economic and other fields.
TRENDS’ participation included a pavilion presenting its research areas, studies and publications to visitors.
Recent Stories
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care
Drone attack targeting Global Samoud Flotilla heading to Gaza goes viral
MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental eff ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Boar ..
UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties
US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution
China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour
More Stories From Middle East
-
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions17 minutes ago
-
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali17 minutes ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball17 minutes ago
-
Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Development17 minutes ago
-
AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts47 minutes ago
-
New report highlights UAE’s roadmap to advance Alzheimer’s disease care1 hour ago
-
MOCCAE holds Nature Guardians Majlis to mobilise international environmental efforts3 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Board3 hours ago
-
UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties3 hours ago
-
China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour3 hours ago
-
United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York3 hours ago