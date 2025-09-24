FIFA To Hold Historic Women’s Friendly Series In UAE
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) FIFA announced today that Dubai will host the “FIFA Unites: Women’s Series" from 23rd to 29th October.
The historic four-team women’s football event reinforces FIFA’s efforts to promote and protect the right of all women and girls to play the sport, pursue their footballing dreams and thrive through the game. The event will mark the first involvement in an international tournament of the Afghan women’s refugee team, a project pioneered by FIFA and a leading initiative in the sporting world.
The Afghans will face the national teams of UAE, Chad, and Libya.
Playing on their own patch, the UAE team, who are coached by vastly experienced Dutchwoman Vera Pauw, will be looking to build on their recent progress, while the squads from Chad and Libya harbour ambitions of making their FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking debuts.
“Ensuring that all women have access to football is a priority for FIFA and a key element in shaping the future of our sport,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We are aware of the potential the game has both on and off the pitch. These friendly matches represent more than just a competition; they are a symbol of hope and progress for women all over the world.”
Infantino thanked the UAE Football Association for hosting the series.
