Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24 August, 2025)

Peace education Conference 2025 was held in Islamabad on Sep 21, 2025. The idea of this unique Conference was conceived by Dr Afshan Huma who has completed her postdoctoral research at San Jose State University in Peace Education and currently heading the department of Educational Planning Policy Studies and Leadership at Allama Iqbal Open University.

The three parallel sessions in the morning started at three different locations which gave a new kick-start to the whole idea of Conference. It was a collaborative effort of AIOU, Quality Education Forum, Peace Club, Theater Waley and TRISS school system.

Day begin at 7.30 am at Trail 3. Hiking with speakers to build peace was an innovative way to connect with others and the natural world. Imagine a group of people walking along a scenic trail, not in silence, but with the sounds of calming music, insightful talks, and poetry filling the air.

This activity created a shared, harmonious experience, transcending individual differences and fostering a sense of unity. The rhythmic act of walking combined with the soothing auditory experience can lower stress and open up opportunities for meaningful conversations.



Parallel to it was The "Walk and Talk" event at 8 am at F-9 Park in Islamabad, which involved presenters from a peace conference, was a truly unique experience. It was a refreshing departure from the usual formal setting of a conference hall, allowing for a more intimate and personal connection with the speakers.

Instead of listening to a lecture from a stage, participants were able to walk alongside these thought leaders, engaging in a relaxed and open dialogue. This informal approach broke down barriers, encouraging a genuine exchange of ideas and turning a standard conference into a memorable journey of collaborative peace-building.

At AIOU 9.00 am during the peace conference, the integration of meditation and a healing circle created a profound experience of inner peace.

Participants, guided by a sense of shared intention, engaged in mindfulness practices that cultivated a present-moment awareness, allowing them to release anxieties and connect with a deeper sense of self.

The healing circle provided a safe and supportive space for vulnerable sharing and empathetic listening, fostering a sense of community and collective healing. This was further enhanced by the "Theater of the Oppressed" session, where participants used improvisational drama to explore and confront social issues.

This powerful combination, set against the backdrop of a serene green environment, transformed the conference from a mere intellectual exercise into a holistic journey of personal and collective transformation, demonstrating how the mindful integration of body, mind, and spirit can create a foundation for lasting peace.

Everyone came together at 12.00 noon at AIOU.

Where Children's art brought a unique and vibrant dimension to the peace conference by shifting the focus from abstract political discourse to the tangible hopes and futures of those most affected by conflict.

Their drawings, often filled with vivid colors and simple yet powerful imagery, served as a raw and honest expression of their lived experiences, fears, and dreams for a peaceful world. This visual storytelling transcended language barriers and diplomatic jargon, providing a powerful, emotional anchor for the negotiations.

The infusion of children's art transformed the conference environment, making it more personal, hopeful, and ultimately, more meaningful.

Online presentations and participation remained a continuous element throughout the day and eminent scholars including Dr Shahid Siddiqui A H Nayyer, Khadim Hussain, Yasir Pirzad, Safeer Ullah Khan, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Raana Zafar, Gulshan Rafique, Dr Sidra Rizwan and Dr Rukhsana Durrani shared thoughts in panel discussions.

The day ended with the book launch of Taaleem e Amn BA Tareeq e Amn Authored by Dr Afshan Huma and published by Daastan Publications