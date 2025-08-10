UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has continued its humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, today carrying out the 68th airdrop of aid under Operation Birds of Goodness, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and with the participation of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.

The shipment included quantities of essential food supplies, prepared with the support of several UAE-based charitable institutions and entities, to meet the needs of residents amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

In addition, 20 trucks loaded with 540 tonnes of food supplies entered Gaza through land crossings, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to secure vital supplies by land and air.

With this operation, the total volume of aid airdropped by the UAE has reached more than 3,908 tonnes of various relief items, including food and essential supplies, underscoring its sustained commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and bolstering their resilience.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s leading role in international relief work, by uniting efforts with regional and international partners and promoting a humanitarian giving approach to alleviate the suffering of those affected in crisis areas.