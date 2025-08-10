Open Menu

UAE President Congratulates President Of Azerbaijan On Historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 09:00 PM

UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the recent signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During a phone call, His Highness expressed his sincere hope for the agreement to usher in a new phase of cooperation between the two countries and enhance peace and stability in the Caucasus region for the benefit of all its peoples.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE remains committed to supporting dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability and prosperity for all.

For his part, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev expressed his appreciation to His Highness the President for the UAE's concerted diplomatic efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and security regionally and globally.

The two sides also discussed joint efforts to reinforce bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy and investment, as well as other areas that serve common interests and contribute to both countries' development-focused aims.

Related Topics

UAE Armenia Azerbaijan All Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..

18 seconds ago
 Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impos ..

Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza

30 minutes ago
 20th International Summer School on Youth and Heri ..

20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..

30 minutes ago
 Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza m ..

Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations

30 minutes ago
 UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating di ..

UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..

2 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal wi ..

GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand

3 hours ago
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformatio ..

UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation

5 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Duba ..

Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September

5 hours ago
 214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered G ..

214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..

6 hours ago
 Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in ..

Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators ..

Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..

7 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real ..

Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East