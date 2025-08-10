- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement
UAE President Congratulates President Of Azerbaijan On Historic Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Agreement
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the recent signing of the historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
During a phone call, His Highness expressed his sincere hope for the agreement to usher in a new phase of cooperation between the two countries and enhance peace and stability in the Caucasus region for the benefit of all its peoples.
His Highness affirmed that the UAE remains committed to supporting dialogue and diplomacy to foster stability and prosperity for all.
For his part, His Excellency Ilham Aliyev expressed his appreciation to His Highness the President for the UAE's concerted diplomatic efforts to strengthen peace, stability, and security regionally and globally.
The two sides also discussed joint efforts to reinforce bilateral ties, particularly in the fields of economy and investment, as well as other areas that serve common interests and contribute to both countries' development-focused aims.
Recent Stories
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonn ..
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herze ..
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan A ..
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE carries out 68th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness', delivers 540 tonnes of food aid into ..18 seconds ago
-
UAE President congratulates President of Azerbaijan on historic Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement25 seconds ago
-
Arab League Council condemns Israeli plan to impose control over Gaza30 minutes ago
-
20th International Summer School on Youth and Heritage concludes in Bosnia-Herzegovina30 minutes ago
-
Austria, nine countries reject expansion of Gaza military operations30 minutes ago
-
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Hamad Al Hamli2 hours ago
-
UAE urges end to Sudan conflict amid escalating disinformation from Port Sudan Authority2 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General discusses free trade deal with New Zealand3 hours ago
-
UAE maintains global lead in digital transformation5 hours ago
-
Dubai Press Club to organise fifth edition of Dubai PodFest on 30th September5 hours ago
-
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..6 hours ago
-
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Championship6 hours ago