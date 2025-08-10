Open Menu

Arab League Council Condemns Israeli Plan To Impose Control Over Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 08:30 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2025) The Council of the Arab League condemned the Israeli government’s decisions and plans to impose military control over the Gaza Strip and displace its population, affirming that such actions constitute a violation of international law and a threat to Arab and regional security.

In its closing statement following a meeting of permanent representatives at the League’s headquarters, the Council renewed its call to protect the Palestinian people, prevent the liquidation of their cause, and implement resolutions of Arab summits to break the siege and deliver aid by land, sea, and air in coordination with the United Nations.

It also condemned the use of starvation as a weapon of extermination, which has claimed the lives of 200 civilians, half of them children, and the “death traps” that have resulted in 1,500 martyrs.

The Council called for enabling the State of Palestine to administer Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, and urged the Arab Group in New York to submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council under Chapter VII to halt the aggression on Gaza, facilitate the delivery of aid, and impose sanctions on Israel.

It further urged the international community to work towards implementing Security Council Resolutions 2735, 2712, and 2720, concerning the ceasefire, the return of displaced persons, the distribution of aid, the exchange of prisoners, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

