Open Menu

Gold Price Falls Rs2,400 After Record High In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:34 PM

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan drop by Rs2,400 per tola to Rs388,600 after hitting a record high a day earlier.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025A day after hitting a historic peak, gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Wednesday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,400, settling at Rs388,600.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,058 to Rs333,161.

In the international market, gold prices decreased by $24, bringing the per-ounce rate down to $3,668.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, gold had surged by Rs4,700 per tola, reaching an all-time high of Rs391,000.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Gold Market All

Recent Stories

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Paki ..

Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 YouTube rolls out new monetization features for cr ..

YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators

10 minutes ago
 Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspec ..

Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect

15 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation

19 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being sel ..

Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..

20 minutes ago
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row

29 minutes ago
 UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in D ..

UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai

50 minutes ago
 flydubai expands operations in Kenya

Flydubai expands operations in Kenya

50 minutes ago
 Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydro ..

Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre

50 minutes ago
 Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviatio ..

Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Is ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business