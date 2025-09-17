Gold price falls Rs2,400 after record high in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gold prices in Pakistan drop by Rs2,400 per tola to Rs388,600 after hitting a record high a day earlier.

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2025A day after hitting a historic peak, gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply on Wednesday.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs2,400, settling at Rs388,600.

Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold fell by Rs2,058 to Rs333,161.

In the international market, gold prices decreased by $24, bringing the per-ounce rate down to $3,668.

It is worth noting that just a day earlier, gold had surged by Rs4,700 per tola, reaching an all-time high of Rs391,000.