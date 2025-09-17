- Home
UAE Ambassador Presents Copy Of Credentials To Vice Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 07:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) RIYADH,17th September, 2025 (WAM) – Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri presented a copy of his credentials to Eng. Waleed Al Khuraiji, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Riyadh.
Al Dhaheri expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Saudi Arabia, highlighting his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors and contributing to the consolidation of fraternal ties between the two countries.
Al Khuraiji welcomed the Ambassador and wished him success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, affirming his country's readiness to provide all necessary support to facilitate the Ambassador’s mission and advance relations between the two nations.
During the meeting, both sides explored opportunities for cooperation across various fields and discussed ways to further strengthen them to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and their peoples.
