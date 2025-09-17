Open Menu

UAE Pavilion Celebrates In Presence Of Crown Prince Of Abu Dhab UAE Day At Expo 2025 Osaka On 19 September

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM

UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo 2025 Osaka on 19 September

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI,17th September, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the UAE Pavilion will celebrate UAE Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, on Friday 19 September, as part of events and programmes scheduled at the expo.

The UAE is participating in Expo 2025 Osaka, running until 13 October 2025 under the theme From Earth to Ether. The UAE Pavilion features an innovative and sustainable design inspired by the palm tree; a symbol of profound cultural and heritage significance deeply rooted in the Emirati identity.

The UAE Day celebration is part of the Expo 2025 Osaka agenda, highlighting the pavilion’s immersive multisensory journey, from the UAE’s rich heritage to its pioneering innovations in space exploration, healthcare, and sustainable technology. The UAE’s participation also reflects the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan across various fields.

