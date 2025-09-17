- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo 2025 Osaka on 19 Sep ..
UAE Pavilion Celebrates In Presence Of Crown Prince Of Abu Dhab UAE Day At Expo 2025 Osaka On 19 September
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI,17th September, 2025 (WAM) – In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the UAE Pavilion will celebrate UAE Day at Expo 2025 Osaka, on Friday 19 September, as part of events and programmes scheduled at the expo.
The UAE is participating in Expo 2025 Osaka, running until 13 October 2025 under the theme From Earth to Ether. The UAE Pavilion features an innovative and sustainable design inspired by the palm tree; a symbol of profound cultural and heritage significance deeply rooted in the Emirati identity.
The UAE Day celebration is part of the Expo 2025 Osaka agenda, highlighting the pavilion’s immersive multisensory journey, from the UAE’s rich heritage to its pioneering innovations in space exploration, healthcare, and sustainable technology. The UAE’s participation also reflects the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan across various fields.
Recent Stories
YouTube rolls out new monetization features for creators
Karachi court extends remand of child abuse suspect
PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on Crown prince’s invitation
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four ..
PCB warns of boycott over Andy Pycroft referee row
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 2025
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Pavilion celebrates in presence of Crown Prince of Abu Dhab UAE Day at Expo 2025 Osaka on 19 Sep ..2 minutes ago
-
Ajman Chamber achieves new milestone for being selected among world’s top four chambers17 minutes ago
-
UBF commences preparations to host Sibos 2029 in Dubai47 minutes ago
-
Flydubai expands operations in Kenya47 minutes ago
-
Austria unveils plan to position it as green hydrogen centre47 minutes ago
-
Dubai South records 15% growth in business aviation movements in H1 20251 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Emirates Islamic Bank2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Sports Council launches 'Into the Night Golf Series' in October2 hours ago
-
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi2 hours ago
-
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices2 hours ago
-
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 20253 hours ago