UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum Opens In Abu Dhabi
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 17th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE-Italy Defence Industries Cooperation Forum opened today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior defence officials, industry leaders, and technology specialists from the two countries to explore strategic partnerships and future collaboration opportunities.
The two-day forum is organised by the Ministry of Defence, in cooperation with Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and the Embassy of the Italian Republic to the UAE.
A high-level Italian delegation of member companies from the Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD), is participating in the forum, currently visiting the UAE.
Brigadier/ Engineer Nasser Rashid Al Ali, Head of the Executive Department for Defence Technology and Industry at the Ministry of Defence, delivered the forum's opening address, welcoming the attendees and praising the steady growth in cooperation relations between the two friendly countries across all fields, particularly in the defence industries sector.
Speeches were also delivered by Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE; Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani, Italian National Director of Armaments in Italy; Giorgio Aliberti, Director of the National Authority for Export Control of Armament and Dual-Use Materials; and Giuseppe Cossiga, President of the Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD).
Abdullah Saif Al Awani, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Industrial Promotion at Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, affirmed that the growing expansion of the UAE's defence and security industries presents promising opportunities for leading global companies to establish solid, long-term strategic partnerships.
He said that, emanating from its role as a key enabler of the national defence ecosystem, Tawazun seeks to support national expertise in this vital sector.
Al Awani highlighted successful partnerships between UAE and Italian defence companies, established under Tawazun Economic Programme umbrella, which served as an exemplary model for enhancing capabilities and facilitating the transfer of advanced technology and know-how.
The first day of the Forum featured working sessions between Emirati and Italian defence companies to explore opportunities for enhancing joint cooperation and exchanging expertise in advanced technology fields for defence manufacturing, as well as Research and Development in dual-use technology.
The Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence and Security (AIAD), an organisation within the General Confederation of Italian Industry, represents and promotes a vast majority of Italian companies operating with advanced technology in the design, production, research, and services for the civil and military aerospace and defence sectors.
